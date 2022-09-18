BRAC Bank, SME Foundation team up for grooming Jashore entrepreneurs

BRAC Bank and SME Foundation have jointly conducted a comprehensive entrepreneurship development and financial integration programme for promising women entrepreneurs in Jashore.

The three-day intensive training programme is part of a series of entrepreneurship development training sessions to be organized in six districts, said a press release on Sunday.

The first and second batch trainings were conducted in Rangpur and Barishal respectively.

The programme aims to assist aspiring women business owners based in rural and semi-urban areas in honing their managerial and entrepreneurial skills.

Md. Nazmul Islam, Deputy Manager, SME Foundation; Khadija Mariam, Head of Women Entrepreneur Cell; and Md. Abu Sayed, Regional Head, Small Business, SME Division, BRAC Bank, were at the certificate-awarding ceremony at BRAC Learning Center in Jashore on September 15.

Next month, the training programme will be conducted in Bogura, Cumilla and Rangamati, with 30 up-and-coming women entrepreneurs taking part in each region. The entrepreneurs do not have to pay any fee for participating in the training programme.