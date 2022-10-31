Bangladesh reports zero Covid deat

Bangladesh on Monday recorded zero Covid-19 death and 88 coronavirus positive cases.

“Bangladesh reported 2.41 percent Covid-19 positive cases as 3,649 samples were tested during the last 24 hours,” a daily statement of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

In the past 24 hours, the combined figure of coronavirus infection in Dhaka district and the capital is 55 while zero Covid-19 death was reported during the period.

The official tally showed that the virus killed a total of 29,423 people and infected 20,35,240 so far, the statement added.

The recovery count rose to 19,80,824 after another 315 patients were discharged from the dedicated hospitals during the last 24 hours.

From the beginning of the pandemic, 97.33 percent Covid-19 patients recovered among the infected people while 1.45 percent died, the DGHS statistics showed.

Among the 29,423 fatalities, 12,943 occurred in Dhaka, 5,902 in Chattogram, 2,160 in Rajshahi, 3,735 in Khulna, 993 in Barishal, 1,353 in Sylhet, 1,429 in Rangpur and 908 in Mymensingh divisions.