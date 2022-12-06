Bangladesh to roll out 4th dose of Covid vaccine from Dec 20

Bangladesh is set to roll out the fourth dose of Covid-19 vaccine on December 20 at seven vaccination centres in Dhaka.

“We are going to begin administering the fourth dose of COVID-19 jab for the first from December 20…the vaccination drive of the fourth dose will be launched in a limited scale,” Ahmedul Kabir, additional director general of the Directorate General of Health Services(DGHS) told a press briefing here today.

People aged 60 years and above, frontline workers and the patients who suffer from chronic diseases will be administered the fourth dose of COVID-19 jabs, he said.

The seven centres selected for immunizing COVID-19 vaccines are – the Secretariat clinic, Dhaka Medical College Hospital, Mugda Medical College Hospital, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University, Kurmitola General Hospital, Sarkari Karmachari Hospital and Sheikh Russel Gastroliver Hospital.

The countrywide campaign for the fourth dose of Covid vaccine jabs will begin on January 1 next year, Kabir said

A mass Covid-19 vaccination campaign across the country was launched from December 1 and it will continue till tomorrow.

Under the ongoing vaccination campaign, the authorities have a target to inoculate 90 lakh people, aged 12 years and above, with the second and booster doses of Covid-19 vaccines, the DGHS sources said.