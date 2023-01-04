Global Covid cases top 666 million

The overall number of global Covid-19 cases has now surpassed 666 million.

According to the latest global data, the total case count mounted to 666,001,230 while the death toll from the virus reached 6,700,964 on Wednesday morning.

The US has recorded 102,747,552 cases so far, while 1,118,757 people have died from the virus in the country, both highest counts around the world.

India reported 134 new cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, with the active caseload standing at 2,582.

No Covid-19 related death has been reported across the country during the past 24 hours..

Meanwhile, France has registered 39,356,184 Covid-19 cases so far, while 162,377 people have died in the country, as per the Worldometer.

Covid in Bangladesh

Bangladesh registered 31 more Covid cases in the 24 hours till Tuesday morning.

With the new numbers, the country’s total caseload rose to 2,037,187, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

However, the official death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,440 as no new fatalities were reported.

The daily case test positivity fell to 0.74 per cent from Monday’s 0.84 per cent as 4,189 samples were tested during the period.

The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.45 percent while recovery rate rose to 97.59 per cent, it added.