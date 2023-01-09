Sylhet opt to bowl against Cumilla

Sylhet Strikers have won the toss and elected to field first against Cumilla Victorians in their third match of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka.

The match kicks off at 1:30 pm, Monday.

Sylhet are currently occupying the top spot of the league table after winning the first two matches clinically while Cumilla remain in the sixth position after suffering a defeat against Rangpur Riders in their first match.

Sylhet Strikers (Playing XI): Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Zakir Hasan, Mohammad Haris, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Akbar Ali, Thisara Perera, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Rejaur Rahman Raja.

Comilla Victorians (Playing XI): Shykat Ali, Litton Das, Dawid Malan, Imrul Kayes(c), Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Nabi, Jaker Ali(w), Khushdil Shah, Mustafizur Rahman, Abu Hider Rony, Fazalhaq Farooqi.