Experts emphasize preventive measures for NCDs

The health experts at a roundtable on Monday have emphasized on strengthening preventive measures and community health services to fight against the Non Communicable Diseases including hypertension and diabetes in the country.

They came up with the recommendation while speaking at a national roundtable discussion titled “Hypertension, CVD and Diabetes: Actions Towards Upcoming 5th Health Sector Programme” organized by Eminence Associates for Social Development & World Heart Federation at a city hotel on the day.

The keynote speech in the roundtable discussion was delivered by Prof. Dr. Mohammad Robed Amin, Line Director at Non-Communicable Disease Control (NCDC) unit of the DGHS (Directorate General of Health Services).

The key-note speech said in Bangladesh, 67 per cent of all deaths are directly attributable to the NCDs while the human toll of NCDs is definitely depicts the horrible scenario of health status of people.

The NCDs also caused public huge expenditure, put individuals into trap of poverty, deny the people suffering from the NCDs even a dignified life, affecting productivity, and endangering economic growth of the country, it added.

The statement also said more than 8.4 million individuals are projected to have diabetes, and a similar number are at risk for developing type 2 diabetes (IDF Diabetes Atlas). By 2030 which will increase the prevalence from 10 per cent to 13.0 per cent, they feared.

According to research, cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of mortality, morbidity, and hospitalization in the country. According to the NCD Country Profile, cardiovascular diseases are responsible for 30 per cent of all deaths in Bangladesh.

At the same time, both urban and rural regions of Bangladesh are experiencing a high prevalence of diabetes, ranging from 4.5 per cent to 35.0 per cent, the key-note also mentioned.

Prof. AK Azad Khan, President of Diabetic Association of Bangladesh spoke at the programme as Chief Guest while Prof. Dr Ahamedul Kabir, Additional Director General of the DGHS chaired the event.

Ashadul Islam, Ex-Secretary of Health Service Division of the health minsitry, Prof. Dr. Shah Monir Hossain, President of the Bangladesh Non-Communicable Diseases Forum (BNCDF) also spoke. Dr. Shamim HayderTalukder, CEO of the EASD presented a visual presentation.

The speakers discussed the current situation of the issue as well as the success and gaps of the ongoing interventions. During their discussion on proposing actions, they stressed the importance of strengthening CVD and diabetes care in public hospitals. In addition, they encouraged the government to take stringent measures to improve the quality of care for cardiovascular disease and diabetes in urban primary healthcare services which should be included in the next 5year health sector program.

They also emphasized on preventive measures to prevent the NCDs in the country.

The experts proposed to increase the involvement of the private sector in CVD and Diabetes prevention and control initiatives. The distinguished speakers noted that discussions at the roundtable should contribute to the development of workable solutions to address gaps in ongoing interventions.