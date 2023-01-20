Two killed, four injured in Sylhet road crash

Two people were killed and four other people injured as a speeding truck crashed into a CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Dakshin Surma upazila of the district on Friday afternoon, police said.

The deceased—auto-rickshaw driver Babul Miah, 65, and passenger Anhar Miah, 45, are from Charlapur area of Balaganj upazila in the district.

The injured passengers are Rezaul, Sona Miah, Rozina and Alamin. Details about them could not be known immediately.

Moglabazar police station officer-in-charge Rezaul Karim said that the accident happened at about 4.30pm when the speeding truck hit the auto-rickshaw from the opposite direction on Sultanpur-Gaharpur Road in the Battala area, leaving the duo dead on the spot and others injured.

The injured were rushed to Sylhet Osmani Medical College Hospital where they are undergoing treatment, he said.

Of them, the condition of Rozina was stated to be critical, the OC said quoting physicians.