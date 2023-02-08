3 held with liquor in Madhyanagar

Sunamganj Correspondent : Three drug peddlers have been arrested by police along with foreign liquor at Madhyanagar Upazila in Sunamganj district.

The arrested were Waz Kuruni, 27, Mufazzol, 20, and Shakil, 20.

Madhyanagar Police station officer-in-charge Jahidul Islam said acting on a tip-off, they conducted a drive at Dupaghat village of the upazila on Tuesday at about 10:45 pm and arrested them along with nine liters of liquor.

A case was filed against them with the police station in this connection, the OC added.