Two killed in Sylhet road accident

Two people, including a woman, were killed and three others injured as a CNG-run auto-rickshaw collided head-on with a truck on-Sylhet-Bianibazar road at Golapganj in Sylhet on Sunday.

The identities of the deceased and injured could not be known immediately.

Officer-in-charge Rafiqul Islam of Golapganj Model Police Station said a Sylhet-bound CNG-run auto-rickshaw collided head-on with a speedy truck coming from opposite direction on Sylhet-Bianibazar road at Golapganj around 5pm on Sunday, leaving two of the passengers of the three-wheeler dead on the spot.

Locals rescued the injured persons and taken them to Sylhet Osmani Medical College Hospital.

He said driver and the helper of the truck fled the place leaving the vehicle.