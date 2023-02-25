Youth ‘commits suicide’ in Kamolganj

Moulvibazar Correspondent : A young man allegedly committed suicide at Kamolganj upazila in Moulvibazar district on Thursday evening.

Deceased Md Mosobbir Hossain, 22, was son of Shafiq Miah, a resident of Noagaon village under Madhobpur union of the upazila.

According to locals, Mosobbir was mentally imbalanced, for this reason his younger brother Motassir took him to a kabiraj. He drink poison there when kabiraj and his brother went out to offer prayer. He was critically ill.

Relatives rushed him to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital where the on-duty doctor referred him to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital but he succumbed to his illness on the way to the hospital.

Kamolganj Police Station officer-in-charge Sanjay Chakraborty confirmed the matter.

The body was kept at Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy and legal steps are under process in this regard, the OC added.