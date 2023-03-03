Man, his son killed in Sylhet road crash

A man and his son were killed in a collision between a microbus and a CNG-run auto-rickshaw at Parchak Botratol Bazar under Zakiganj upazila in Sylhet Thursday morning.

Several others were also injured in the accident that occurred on Sylhet-Zakiganj road at about 11:45am.

The deceased are Folik Ahmed, 45, and his son Shahin Ahmed, 8.

Witnesses said that Folik was going to his father-in-law’s house in Shahbagh area under the upazila when the auto-rickshaw collided with the microbus and fell into a ditch and got twisted.

Shahin died on the spot.

Critically injured Falik was taken to Sylhet Osmani Medical College Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Zakiganj Police Station officer-in-charge Mosharraf Hossain said that the microbus driver managed to flee with the vehicle. Police are working to identify the microbus, he said.