World Oral Health Day today

The World Oral Health Day-2023 will be observed in the country tomorrow as elsewhere in the globe.

This year’s the theme of World Oral Health Day is “Be Proud of Your Mouth.”

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued a message on the eve of the day.

The Prime Minister said Bangladesh has made a remarkable success in the health sector, which has been lauded globally.

“We have taken various programmes for professional development of Dental Surgeons… in line with oral healthcare facilities of the developed countries, Bangladesh has modernized oral health education to provide better treatment facilities to the people.”

Each year on March 20, World Oral Health Day is commemorated.

It emphasizes the importance of excellent oral health, raises knowledge concerning oral illnesses, and encourages proper dental hygiene.

Dental health is just as crucial as overall wellness. It aids in the preservation of a healthier mouth, gums, and teeth.