25 thousand 918 TB patients identified in Sylhet

More than 100 people die of tuberculosis every day in the country. However, if tuberculosis is diagnosed at the right time and the medicine is taken correctly, it is possible to recover in 96 percent cases, according to the relevant experts.

They said that the number of deaths due to Tuberculosis (TB) has been reduced by half in the last decade in the country. During this time it was possible to save the lives of about 1 million people. In 2010, the estimated number of deaths due to tuberculosis in the country was 54 per lakh, which decreased to 27 per lakh in 2020. According to the National Tuberculosis Control Program, the recovery rate has been more than 95 percent for the last 10 years due to increasing medical staff. They say, if we work together, eradication of tuberculosis will be possible.

In such a context, World Tuberculosis Day-2023 is being celebrated today on March 24 in the country like the rest of the world to raise more public awareness about the disease. This year the theme of the day is ‘Yes, we can eradicate tuberculosis’. Various government and private programs have been taken on the occasion of the day.

Doctors say that tuberculosis is one of the major public health problems for Bangladesh. According to the World Health Organization, Bangladesh is one of the 30 countries with the highest number of tuberculosis patients in the world. According to data provided by the government’s National Tuberculosis Control Program, more than 2.8 million people with TB symptoms were tested in 2021. During this time 3 lakh 7 thousand 444 new tuberculosis patients were detected.

As such, more than 842 patients have been identified daily. Among them, 21 thousand 481 people in Barisal division, 60 thousand 22 people in Chittagong, 80 thousand 137 people in Dhaka, 39 thousand 796 people in Khulna, 19 thousand 47 people in Mymensingh, 29 thousand 335 people in Rajshahi, 31 thousand 708 people in Rangpur and 25 thousand 918 people in Sylhet. Tuberculosis patients have been identified. However, the recovery rate from tuberculosis stands at 95.28 percent.