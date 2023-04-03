Sylhet City Corporation Election will be held 21 June

Elections will be held in Sylhet and Rajshahi City Corporation on June 21. Also on May 25 in Gazipur, Khulna and Barisal City Corporation on June 12.

This decision was taken at the 17th commission meeting held at the election building in Agargaon on Monday.

After the meeting, commission secretary Mo Jahangir Alam announced the detailed schedule. Before that, the commission meeting was held under the chairmanship of Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal.

The secretary said that the 5 city corporation elections will be held in EVM. All the city corporation polling stations will be set up with CCTV. Vote monitoring will be done by EC’s own tab.

According to the EC, the last vote in Gazipur City Corporation was held on June 27, 2018. The first meeting of the selected corporation was held on September 11, 2018.

The countdown for the next general election has started from March 11, 2023. That is, the next Gazipur City polling should be held by September 10.

According to commission sources, Khulna and Barisal City Corporation elections will be held in the second phase after Gazipur and Rajshahi and Sylhet City Corporation elections in the third phase.

In this case, the possible date of polling in Khulna and Ravishal has been fixed on June 12 and in Rajshahi and Sylhet on June 21.

The last election of Sylhet City Corporation was held on 30 July 2018. The first meeting of the elected corporation was held on November 7 of the same year. The countdown to the next general election will begin on May 6. And voting should be done by November 5 this year.

Besides, the last election in Barisal City Corporation was held on July 30, 2018. The first meeting of the elected corporation was held on November 14 that year. The countdown to the next general election will begin on May 14. And polling will be held by November 13 this year.

The last election in Rajshahi City Corporation was held on June 27, 2018. And the last general election of Khulna City was held on July 30, 2018.

The first meeting of the elected corporation was held in these two cities on October 11 that year. Therefore, the next general election will start on April 11. And voting should be done by October 10.