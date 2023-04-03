Using ballot papers can’t guarantee a fair election: GM Quader

About Election Commission’s decision not to use EVMs in next general election, Jatiya Party (JaPa) Chairman GM Quader said holding election using ballot papers cannot guarantee a fair election.

“It depends on the government whether the election would be fair or not. Mass people think that it is also the government who determines who would be elected in election,” said the JaPa chairman while addressing at an iftar party in Dhaka on Monday.

JaPa Dhaka city north unit arranged the iftar party at community center in city’s Mohmmadpur area.

GM Quader said today, the Election Commission decided to use ballot papers in all 300 seats instead of EVMs in the next general election.

“JaPa was against the use of EVMs. Though the demand for voting in ballot papers is met but it is a step towards fair election. Those who have contested in elections in the past they said that it depends on the government whether the election would be fair or not. It is impossible to defeat rivals if the government can control the electoral system,” said GM Quader.

Demanding the amendment of the Digital Security Act, the JaPa chairman said media would not play its rule in the country if this law exists in such a way.

JaPa co-chairman ABM Ruhul Amin Howladar, presidium members Mir Abdus Sabur Asud and Rezaul Islam Bhuiyan, among others, were present at the iftar party.