One held with Yaba pills in Moulvibazar

Police in a drive arrested a man along with 192 Yaba pills from Sadar upazila of Moulvibazar district on Tuesday evening.

The arrested is Golam Sarwar, 31, a resident of Naria village under the upazila.

Moulvibazar Sadar Police Station officer-in-charge Mohammad Harunur Rashid Chowdhury said acting on a tip-off, a team of the police conducted a raid in the area and arrested the man along with the drugs.

A case was filed with the police station against him under Narcotics Control Act, the OC added.