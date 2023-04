Kishoreganj’s historic Sholakia Eidgah mosque Imam Abdus Salam Golap passed away on Monday night. He was 55.

He suffered a stroke on Monday evening and, later, was taken to Kishoreganj 250-Bed General Hospital where he was declared dead.

Abdus Salam’s namaj-e-janza will be held after Zuhr prayer on Tuesday. After that, he will be buried at Sholakia Bagh graveyard.

He left behind wife, five daughters, three sons and a host of relatives and well-wisher to mourn his death.