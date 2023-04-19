Guard hurt by stone thrown at running train in Sylhet

A guard of ‘Jayantika Express’ train sustained head injuries after being hit by a stone thrown from outside at the running train in Sylhet on Tuesday night.

The guard named Abdul Latif, a resident of Kulaura in Moulvibazar, is now being treated at Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital, said the victim’s family members.

A stone hit Latif’s head when the train was crossing Moglabazar Railway Station near Sylhet city around 7:30pm on Tuesday, they said.

After the train reached Sylhet, he was admitted to the hospital. The train was coming from Dhaka.

Ershadul Haque Bhuiyan, officer-in-charge of Kulaura Railway Police Station, said that they reported the matter to Sylhet GRP Police Station.