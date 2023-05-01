Hearing loss and the dementia connection

Physical problems also increase with age. One of them is hearing loss. In many cases middle aged people can also have this problem.

Dementia is a complex nerve disease of the brain associated with hearing loss. A study suggests that hearing loss has a correlation with poor memory or decision making.

Hearing loss can lead to behavioral problems, according to a London survey. Which increases the risk of developing diseases like dementia later on.

A Cheesa researcher said in this regard, although there is a connection between hearing loss in the middle age and dementia in older age, it is not yet time to say whether it is possible to prevent dementia with the help of hearing aids.