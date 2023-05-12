Poet Kazi Nazrul’s youngest daughter-in-law dies at 87

Renowned singer and youngest daughter-in-law of National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam, Kalyani Kazi passed away in Kolkata early Friday morning. She was 87, reports PTI.

Kalyani Kazi was the wife of Kazi Nazrul Islam’s youngest son Kazi Aniruddha. She had been suffering from leukaemia for quite some time and also had renal problems and died after multi-organ failure at around 5:30am on Friday, her family said.

She is survived by two sons and a daughter who lives in the US.

“We have requested the West Bengal government to keep mother’s body at Peace Haven mortuary for a day to enable our sister Anindita Kazi to arrive from the US tomorrow morning and mother’s last rites will be performed afterwards,” one of Kazi’s sons Kazi Anirban told reporters at the hospital.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressing her deep grief said, “Kazi Kalyani’s death is an irreparable loss to the music world. My sincere condolences to Kalyani Kazi’s relatives and fans.”

Mamata Banerjee said in a statement, Kalyani Kazi’s singing style used to enthral listeners making them spellbound.

“West Bengal government had conferred on her the Sangeet Mahasamman award in 2015. She was a member of the advisory council of Paschimbanga Kazi Nazrul Islam Akademi,” Banerjee recalled.