3 killed as bus smashes autorickshaw in Habiganj

Three people have been killed after a CNG-run autorickshaw carrying them being rammed by a bus at Shayestaganj upazila in Habiganj district.

The accident happened at about 6am on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as the autorickshaw driver Rafiq Miah, 35, of Chunarghat upazila; Ziaul Haque, 36, son of Azir Hussain of Baniachang upazila; and Musa Miah, 64, son of Abdul Barik of Azmiriganj upazila.

According to police and locals, a bus belonging to Modern Paribahan smashed the auto-rickshaw coming from opposite side at Sudiakhola area on the Habiganj-Shayestaganj bypass road, leaving the three dead on board the autorickshaw.

Ten other were also injured in the accident and they were taken to Habiganj Sadar Hospital.

The bodies were sent to the hospital, said Shayestaganj Police Station OC Mohammad Nazmul Haque Kamal.