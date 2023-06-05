Yahya Chowdhury expelled from Jatiya Party

Jatiya Party Vice Chairman and former Member of Parliament for Sylhet-2 Yahya Chowdhury Ehia has been dismissed from the party post.

Jatiya Party Central Office Secretary MA Razzak Khan confirmed the matter on Monday (June 5).

He said that he was accused of breaking party discipline earlier. As his reply was not satisfactory, he was relieved from the post of vice chairman of the party on the recommendation of the general secretary of the party (Mujibul Chunnur)

He was informed about this in a circular on Sunday (June 4). Yahya Chowdhury, who was the candidate of Japa party in Sylhet City Corporation elections, publicly asked for the boat’s vote on behalf of Awami League’s mayoral candidate Anwaruzzaman Chowdhury.

Sylhet District and Metropolitan National Party got involved in this incident. In view of this, Yahya was first mourned.