13 workers killed after truck collides with pickup van in Sylhet

Thirteen workers were killed and several injured after a truck collided head-on with a pickup van in Sylhet’s South Surma upazila early Wednesday.

The accident happened at Nazirbazar area around 5:39am.

Nine of the deceased were identified as Haris Miah, 50, Shaurav, 25, Shadhu Miah, 30, Shahed Nur, 45, Sagar, 20, Wahd Ali, 30, Rashid Miah, 40, Dulal Miah, 45; and Badshah Miah, 30. All of them were construction workers.

According to Sylhet Fire Service’s deputy director Moniruzzaman, 11 died on the spot. The injured were admitted to

MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital, where two others succumbed to their injuries.