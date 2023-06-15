Govt revives pending cases to try BNP men hurriedly: Fakhrul

The government is reviving the pending cases to try the leaders and activists of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) hurriedly, said the party’s secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Thursday.

“The pending cases, which were lodged to harass BNP leaders and workers, are being revived. The government is also trying to give verdict in those cases hurriedly with an aim to remove BNP from the field. They are doing this with an aim to cling to power by holding a one-sided election,” Fakhrul said at a press conference held BNP chairperson’s Gulshan office in Dhaka.

Fakhrul said, “Leaders and workers of Chhatra League attacked on the supporters of Jubo Dal on their way to joining and returning from a rally in Chattogram on Wednesday. Police also detained few of our activists. What a situation it is…cases are being filed against us even after becoming the victims of their attacks.”

While replying to a question from a journalist, Fakhrul said it is Awami League whose only job is to create violence. “They will lodge cases against us after doing violence by themselves.”

The BNP secretary general alleged that this government will continue to do whatever is needed to arrest and suppress their leaders and activists.

Condemning the attack on BNP’s joint secretary general Khairul Kabir Khokon’s house in Narsingdi, Fakhrul said recently a false case has been filed against about 50 BNP leaders and workers, including Khokon and his wife Shireen Sultana.

Not only the case but house of Khokon and BNP office also set on fire and vandalized in a conspiratorial way, said the BNP secretary general adding that this not a normal incident.

The killing and arson attack were carried out by some terrorists with the direct involvement and support of the law enforcement agency, he said.

Fakhrul said the government is increasing oppression of BNP leaders and activists by using various tactics.

BNP vice chairman Shamsuzzaman Dudu, BNP chairperson adviser Amanullah Aman and joint secretary general Syed Moazzem Hossain Alal, among others, were present at the press conference.