Election can’t be stopped by sanctions: Quader

The elections of Bangladesh could not be prevented with anyone’s visa policy and sanctions, Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader has said.

“We do not interfere with anyone. We do not want interference of any foreign country in our elections. We are going to hold the elections as per law. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will remain the head of the government during the elections,” he told a rally in Dhaka’s Mirpur on Friday afternoon.

Dhaka North City unit of the AL organised the rally protestring the anti-state conspiracy of BNP-Jamaat.

Quader said BNP leaders know that they will be defeated in the next general elections and that is why they want to make the polls questionable.

“BNP recruits lobbyists spending huge money. Where do they get so much money?” he questioned.

The AL general secretary said, “Which country’s parliament is dissolved before the elections? Why will we do it in Bangladesh? Parliament will be dissolved after the elections. We have a constitution. We will conduct everything in line with the constitution. We do not follow anyone’s advice. You can send election observers to see how the polls are held.”

Quader said the country’s people have confidence about the elections and they will not be confused by BNP’s statements over elections.

BNP is now holding road march after getting imbalanced and this road march will finally turns into a fall march, he said, adding that the BNP has no path way.

AL joint general secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim, organising secretary Afzal Hossain, Dhaka North City AL president Sheikh Bazlur Rahman, general secretary SM Mannan Kochi and Swechchhasebak League president Gazi Mejbaul Hossain Sacchu, among others, spoke.