Mother’s body found in Sunamganj floodwater, 2 children missing

The body of a woman, who along with her two children was swept away in floodwater, has been recovered from Chhayar Haor in Shalla upazila of Sunamganj district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was Durlav Rani Das, 30, and the two missing children are Jaba Rani Das, 7, and Vijay Das, 5.

Sunamganj Fire Service and Civil Defense officials said being informed, several diving teams of the fire service station started conducting rescue operations since Monday night and recovered the body of the woman in the morning.

“However, two children of the victim went missing. Firefighters and local administration were working to rescue them,” they said.

Earlier on Monday evening, Durlav Rani Das and her two children went missing as floodwater swept them away around 7.30 pm while they were crossing a submerged road adjacent to Shalla Government College.

Shalla Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Abu Taleb confirmed the matter and said that operation was continuing to rescue the children.