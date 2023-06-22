Attack on the house of the winning councilor in Sylhet

The house and office of Rezwan Ahmed, the newly elected councilor of SCC Ward No 5 of the Sylhet City Corporation elections, was attacked. His sister was injured in the attack. He is currently under treatment in the hospital.

On Wednesday (June 21) around 7 pm, the attack took place at his home in Barabazar of the city.

Rezwan said, hundreds of terrorists led by his closest rivals in the election, Saheed Siraj and Dom Siraj, attacked and vandalized my office and house with indigenous weapons. My sister was seriously injured in the attack. He is currently undergoing treatment.

Rezwan has been elected councilor for the fourth consecutive time in the Sylhet City Corporation elections held on Wednesday. Rezwan Ahmed got 2 thousand 357 votes in Jhundi Marka symbol. His closest rival, Saheed Siraj, got 2,324 votes on the tractor symbol. A total of seven candidates contested in this ward.