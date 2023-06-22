SSC results likely to be published July 28-30

The results of this year’s Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations are likely to be published in the last week of July. The education boards are working with this aim.

The authorities of all the boards will submit a proposal to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for her consent to publish the results within July 28-30.

Dhaka Education Board chairman Prof Tapan Kumar Sarkar informed this to media on Thursday.

“Evaluation of examinees’ copies is almost at the final stage. The concerned boards are busy making results. If the Prime Minister agrees, we are ready to publish the result any day in the last week of July,” he said.

The SSC examinations across the country were end on May 28.