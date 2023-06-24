Newly Elected Mayor Anwaruzzaman Chowdhury pays tribute at Dhanmondi-32

Sylhet City Corporation’s newly elected mayor Anwaruzzaman Chowdhury paid tribute to Bangabandhu’s portrait at Dhanmondi number 32. On Saturday (June 24) afternoon, he reached Dhanmondi number 32 with party leaders and paid tribute by placing flowers at Bangabandhu’s portrait.

Meanwhile, he expressed his special gratitude to Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Sheikh Rehana, daughter of the Father of the Nation, for nominating him for the post of mayor in the Sylhet City Corporation election. He also thanked and thanked the central leaders for playing a historic role in the election campaign.

He also expressed his wishes, congratulations and gratitude to the citizens of Sylhet, including the party leaders, and said that the people of Sylhet have not only honored me by electing me, he told Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Awami League. Now we have to work to meet people’s expectations. In particular, he urged everyone including the party leaders and workers to work unitedly in the implementation of the 21-point manifesto. He also expressed gratitude to the media workers of Sylhet.

Bangladesh Awami League Organizing Secretary Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel, All European Awami League President Nazrul Islam, Sylhet District Awami League Information and Research Secretary Mobasvir Ali, Bangladesh Chhatra League General Secretary Sheikh Wali Asif Inan, United Kingdom Awami League Sadanya Maksud Ahmed, United Kingdom were with him. Jubo League Joint General Secretary Jamal Ahmed Khan, Metropolitan North Chhatra League President Riaz Mahmud, Dhaka Metropolitan South Chhatra League General Secretary Sajal Kundu, Sylhet District Chhatra League General Secretary Rahel Siraj and other leaders.

Anwaruzzaman Chowdhury’s wife Holi Chowdhury and his two sons Ruhanuzzaman Chowdhury and Rummanuzzaman Chowdhury were also present.