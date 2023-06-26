Motorcyclist killed in Sylhet road accident

A man was killed in a road accident at Sadar upazila of Sylhet district on Sunday afternoon.

The accident took place at around 4 pm in Naiorpool area of the city.

The identities of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Quoting witnesses, Sylhet Kotwali Police Station officer-in-charge Mohammad Ali Mahmud said a speeding truck from Kumarpara rammed into a motorcycle in front of Imperial Hospital in the city, leaving the motorcyclist dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a hospital morgue for autopsy, he said.

Legal procedures were under process in this regard, the OC added.