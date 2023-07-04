Ten Sunamganj villages submerged by flood, rain continues

At least 10 villages in Dowarabazar upazila of Sunamganj district have been inundated thanks to onrush of hill water from Meghalaya and swelling of rivers caused by torrential rains for the last five days.

The villages are Camper Ghat, Andairgaon, Bogula, Chanderghat, Sonachara, Noagaon, Ramnagar, Terakuri and Kandagaon.

The traffic movement on Doarabazar-Tengratila-Mohabbatpur road has become risky as it went under knee-deep water in Sharifpur Sidingghat area due to the overflow of the Surma River.

Besides, road connectivity between upazila headquarter and Narsingpur, Banglabazar, Bogulabazar, Laxmipur and Surma unions has been cut off from the upazila sadar due to the inundation of roads. Hundreds of hectares of Aman seedbeds have been submerged.

More than 100 fish farm owners are worried as ponds have already been submerged due to the rising water level. At the time of filing this report, the flood situation remains unchanged as rain continues.

Executive Engineer of Sunamganj Water Development Board Md Mamun Hawlader said that the flood situation in all the upazilas of the district could soon become severe if the heavy rains in Cherrapunji of India do not stop.

Dowarabazar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Arif Morshed Mishu said the flood situation is normal now. “However, our monitoring system is active in all areas to deal with disaster. Besides, we are in constant touch with the district administration and local public representatives.”