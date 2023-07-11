Price of per litre soybean oil reduced by Tk 10

The price of per liter bottled soybean oil has been reduced by Taka 10 due to the downtrend in edible oil price in the international market.

The price of per litre soybean oil will be Tk 179 and the fresh price will come into effect from tomorrow, said a press release of the Bangladesh Vegetable Oil Refiners & Vanaspati Manufacturers Association today.

The release also said that the price of per liter loose soybean oil has been reduced by Taka 8 to Taka 159, five liter jar soybean oil by Taka 43 to Taka 873, per liter loose palm oil by Taka 5 to Taka 128 while per liter bottled palm oil by Taka 12 to Taka 148.

It also said that the Association has adjusted the price of edible oil in consultation with the Ministry of Commerce and the Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission since the import cost of edible oil has declined.