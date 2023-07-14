DULLA playing important role in legal arena: JS Speaker

Jatiya Sangsad (JS) Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury said Dhaka University LLM Lawyers’ Association (DULLA), a unique association of meritorious lawyers, has been playing an important role in legal arena since its inception.

She was addressing, as the chief guest, an Eid Reunion and the introduction ceremony of the newly-elected executive committee of DULLA at a city hotel today.

The speaker extended greetings and congratulations to all members of the newly-elected committee.

Attorney General Abu Mohammad Amin Uddin, JS’s former speaker Barrister Jamiruddin Sircar and Dhaka University Law Department Chairman Dr Md Nazrul Islam spoke on the occasion as the special guests.

DULLA President Sheikh Ali Ahmed Khokon chaired the event, moderated by its General Secretary Kazi Muhammad Joynal Abedin.

Convener of the reunion, Dr Md Shahjahan Saju delivered the welcome address.

Ain Samity President Manjur Muhammad Shah Newaz, Noakhali Science and Technology University former Vice-Chancellor Dr M Wahiduzzaman, DULLA former President AKM Fayez and Supreme Court senior lawyer Subrata Chowdhury also spoke on the occasion.

Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin said Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was a student of law department.

Students after getting degree from the law department of Dhaka University are playing important role in the legal arena, politics and different professions as well, she said.