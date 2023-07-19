One held with 8-kg hemp in Sunamganj

Police in a drive arrested a man along with eight kilograms of hemp from Madhyanagar upazila of Sunamganj district on Tuesday afternoon.

The arrested is Mohibur Rahamn, 35, a resident of Hamidpur village under the upazila.

Madhyanagar Police Station officer-in-charge Md Zahidul Islam said acting on a tip-off, a team of police with SI Md Mashiur Rahman, Md Abdul Azim, and Farid Uddin conducted a raid in Mirzapur village under Bongshikunda North Union of the upazila and arrested the man along with the drugs.

During the drive, police recovered eight kilograms of hemp from Mohibur’s procession and seized a trawler used for carrying the drugs, he said.

A case was filed with the police station against him under Narcotics Control Act, the OC added.