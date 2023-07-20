Sylhet road crash leaves 6 dead

Six persons were killed and three injured in a head-on collision between a microbus and an auto-rickshaw at Gowainghat upazila in Sylhet district on Thursday morning.

The identities of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Police said the accident happened at around 8:30 am when a microbus hit a CNG-powered auto-rickshaw in Sundragaon area on the Sylhet-Bholaganj Road under Nandirgaon union. Five people died on the spot and four others injured.

Later, one of the injured died on the way to Sylhet Osmani Medical College Hospital.

Gowainghat Police Station officer-in-charge KM Nazrul Islam confirmed the matter.