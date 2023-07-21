Seminar on Bangladesh’s economic development in the UK Parliament

Ansar Ahmed Ullah:

A seminar titled “Economic Development and International Trade “was held in the UK Houses of Parliament on 18 July at the initiative of the Conservative Friends of Bangladesh. Parliamentary Board President Bob Blackman MP with the support of Sujit Sen, Deputy Chair of Conservative Friends of Bangladesh moderated the seminar.

Guest speakers and panellists highlighted the incredible development of Bangladesh and various aspects of international trade. The seminar was attended by members of the British Parliament, academics, international development researchers and key people from the Bengali diaspora.

In the seminar, Foreign and Commonwealth Office Minister Right Hon Anne-Marie Trevelyan MP spoke praising the incredible development of Bangladesh under the leadership of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Right Hon Jane Hunt MP, Virendra Sharma MP, Economic Adviser to the Prime Minister of Bangladesh. Dr Moshiur Rahman, State Minister of Planning Dr Shamsul Alam, former Minister Tarana Halim MP, Bangladesh’s High Commissioner to the UK Saida Muna Tasneem, Additional Secretary of Ministry

of Commerce Noor Mohammad Mahbubul Haque, Associate Head of Brunel Business School Dr Bidit Dey, Dr Bryan McIntosh, Associate Professor, Brunel Business School Social and Business Impact Champion, Dr Oksana Grew Head of Business Brunel School and Barrister Prashant Barua amongst others took part in the discussion.

Economic adviser to the Prime Minister of Bangladesh Dr Moshiur Rahman gave his speech highlighting poverty alleviation, employment, international trade, overall development and various mega projects taken by the government.

Tarana Halim MP said Bangladesh today has been promoted from a poor country to a developing country and it is hoped by 2041 poverty will be alleviated in Bangladesh.

High Commissioner of Bangladesh Saida Muna Tasneem highlighted the 52-year history of friendship between Bangladesh and Britain and said, Britain’s relationship with Bangladesh has been excellent ever since the then Prime Minister Edward Heath welcomed the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman when he was released from prison in Pakistan and came to London.

The host of the seminar, Bob Blackman MP, said that the way Bangladesh is moving forward is really commendable and if this trend continues, Bangladesh will be one of the richest countries in Asia. He said it has become possible because of Sheikh Hasina’s visionary leadership.