BCB denies NOC to Taskin for LPL 2023

Bangladesh’s strike pacer Taskin Ahmed will not be getting a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the upcoming Lanka Premier League (LPL) due to workload management concerns.

Taskin had an offer to play for Dambulla Aura this entire edition of the LPL, running from July 30 to August 20, while batter Towhid Hridoy got the offer to play the first three matches for Jaffna Kings.

“Hridoy will get NOC [for LPL], but with the Asia Cup and the [ODI] World Cup approaching, we have to think about Taskin’s workload management. Taskin is already playing in a franchise league [Zim Afro T10] and hence he will have to adhere to the required workload management procedures. That’s why he will not be given NOC,” a source close to the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) told The Daily Star, requesting anonymity.

Taskin had to relinquish offer to play in the Indian Premier League in the past due to national team commitments.