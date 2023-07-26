Newly-elected MP Arafat takes oath

Newly elected Member of Parliament (MP) from the Dhaka-17 constituency Mohammad Ali Arafat took the oath at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban here today.

Jatiya Sangsad (JS) Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury administered the oath to Arafat, elected in the by-polls of Dhaka-17 constituency with the ruling Awami League’s ticket, said a press release.

Parliament Secretariat Senior Secretary KM Abdus Salam conducted the oath-taking ceremony.

After taking the oath, the newly-elected lawmaker Arafat signed the oath book according to the custom, the release added.

Jatiya Sangsad (JS) Chief Whip Noor-E-Alam Chowdhury, Whip Iqbalur Rahim, Awami League Office Secretary Biplob Barua and senior officials were present, among others.