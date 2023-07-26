Ayurvedic remedies to get rid of dark neck

There are a variety of causes for a dark neck. There is a reason for applying products to the neck as part of face care. But frequently, in our haste, we neglect the area, which can result in problems like pigmentation or a dark neck.

According to Dr. Dimple Jangda, Ayurveda & Gut Health Coach and Founder of Prana By Dimple, from potato juice to orange peel, here are four effective Ayurvedic remedies to get rid of dark necks:

Potato Juice: Potato has bleaching properties due to its high starch content. This helps in lightening your skin. The freshly extracted juice of potato also minimizes the appearance of dark patches and helps you to attain an even skin tone.

Yoghurt: Yoghurt is a rich source of natural enzymes which improves your skin tone. Additionally, it helps in deeply nourishing and moisturizing your skin, making it soft, supple and smooth.

Aloe Vera: Aloe vera has antioxidants which naturally improve your complexion. The antioxidants regulate the action of enzymes responsible for the pigmentation of your skin. Also, it helps in hydrating and nourishing your skin.

Orange Peel: Orange peel has skin-whitening properties. It has antioxidant properties which act against a compound called tyrosine that plays a role in skin darkening. Apply this to the dark areas of your neck and leave it for 10-15 minutes, after which you can wash it off.