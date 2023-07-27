Youth dies from electrocution in Sunamganj

A young man died from electrocution at Dharmapasha upazila in Sunamganj district early Thursday.

The dead was Hares Mia, 35, a resident of Chakiachapur village under Paikurati union of the upazila.

Local UP member Kamrul Hasan said the young man came in contact with an electric wire while he was disconnecting a charger from his auto-rickshaw at his house around 1 am, leaving him injured.

He was rescued and taken to the upazila health complex where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.

Dharmapasha Police Station officer-in-charge Mizanur Rahman confirmed the matter.