200 Bangladeshi RMG factories get LEED certificates

A significant achievement has been gained in the journey towards sustainable industrialisation, as the nation celebrates the certification of its 200th LEED Green Factory by the US Green Building Council (USGBC).

This remarkable milestone underscores Bangladesh’s steadfast commitment to environmental stewardship, economic growth, and global competitiveness.

LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) certification is internationally recognised as a symbol of excellence in sustainable building practices.

These certified green factories adhere to stringent standards, demonstrating a harmonious blend of cutting-edge technologies and eco-conscious practices that prioritize resource efficiency, environmental conservation, and worker well-being, said BGMEA president Faruque Hassan in a statement.

Faruque said, “I am glad to inform you that the number of US Green Building Council’s (USGBC) LEED certified RMG factory in Bangladesh has reached 200. Of these 73 are Platinum, 113 Gold, 10 Silver, and 4 are certified factories. Bangladesh is the home of some of the best factories in the world; 13 out of global top 15 LEED green factories are located in Bangladesh.”

In last year 2022, 30 garment factories received LEED certification by USGBC (of those 15 were Platinum and 15 Gold), and this year, so far, 18 factories are LEED certified by USGBC (13 Platinum and 5 Gold). “I hope by the end of this year we will be able to reach a new milestone in number of factory certification in a single year. We have as many as 500 factories still waiting for the USGBC certification,”

To receive the certificate, factories are required to maintain the highest standards regarding carbon emission, energy and water usage, waste management, indoor environmental quality etc. under strict supervision of the USGBC. The attainment of 200 USGBC certified LEED Green Factories stands as a testament to Bangladesh’s resolve in fostering a more sustainable and prosperous future.

.The BGMEA president also congratulated his fellow entrepreneurs in the industry for this achievement and the commitment towards making a more resilient, sustainable, and a sustainable industry.

“Despite all the challenges and struggles the industry has been facing, such accomplishment testifies Bangladesh’s determination to forge a sustainable and vibrant industry. As the nation takes the challenge of the modern world, it stands united in its pursuit of a greener and more prosperous tomorrow,” he added.