Bailey bridge plate collapses in Sunamganj due to weight of brick-laden truck

Residents of Paikuratia and Shelborosh union parishads suffer as a steel plate of a bailey bridge over Monai river in Dharampasha upazila of Sunamganj collapsed under the heavy weight of brick-laden truck on Thursday.

According to locals, the steel plate collapsed in the morning when the truck was going to Gastala bazaar. The truck was carrying excessive load than the capacity of the bridge. It was carrying bricks for contractor firm in the market for construction works of a road.

Manager of the firm Abdus Sattar said the truck was carrying bricks weighing 15 to 18 tonnes of bricks.

However, load-carrying capacity of the bridge is five tones.

Locals said they are suffering as movement of vehicles over the bridge halted.

No one was injured in the accident.

Driver of the truck fled the scene after the incident.

Upazila nirbahi officer Shites Chandra Sarker visited the spot at about 9.30am and said he informed authorities concerned about the matter.