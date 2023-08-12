Pakistan chooses head of caretaker govt, takes oath on Sunday

Senator Anwaarul Haq Kakar of Balochistan Awami Party has been chosen as the interim prime minister of Pakistan, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said on Saturday, reports the online version of The Dawn.

The much-anticipated announcement comes after Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and outgoing Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Raja Riaz reached a consensus over Kakar’s name for the coveted post in a meeting on Saturday.

According to a press release issued by the PMO, Shehbaz and Riaz have sent an advice to President Alvi regarding Kakar’s appointment as the caretaker prime minister.

Earlier, in a media talk outside the Prime Minister’s House after meeting Shehbaz, Riaz confirmed the same.

“We had earlier decided that the caretaker PM should be someone from a smaller province and a non-controversial personality. Our aim was to remove the sense of deprivation in small provinces.

“We have finally reached a consensus that Anwaarul Haq Kakar will be the caretaker PM,” Riaz said.

“I had given this name and the PM has consented to this name … I and the PM have signed on the summary,” he told reporters, adding Kakar would take oath as the head of the interim set-up tomorrow (Sunday).

Riaz added that a discussion on the caretaker cabinet was not held in his meeting with Shehbaz on Saturday.

Who is Anwaarul Haq Kakar?

Anwaarul Haq Kakar was elected as an independent senator from Balochistan in 2018, clinching a six-year term that will conclude in March 2024.

Simultaneously, he worked as chairperson of the Senate Standing Committee on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, and as a member of the Business Advisory Committee, Finance and Revenue, Foreign Affairs and Science and Technology.

Kakar also undertook the role of parliamentary leader for the Balochistan Awami Party — formed in 2018 — within the Senate.

Kakar navigated this leadership position for a considerable five-year duration. Nonetheless, a mere five months ago, the party resolved to opt for new leadership, leading to his replacement.