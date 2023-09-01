FM Momen holds meeting with US-Bangladesh Business Council delegation

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen on Friday (September 1) held a meeting with a high-powered business delegation from the United States at the State Guest House Padma in Dhaka.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed the matter on Friday.

According to sources, both sides discussed issues related to the long-term trade benefits between the two countries.

The members present at the meeting also discussed leveraging the Bay of Bengal’s blue economy, including building a strong sub-regional growth trajectory, sources said.

The delegation comprising top officials from energy, power, equity, aviation, agriculture, food processing, medicare and other key business sectors, led by US-Bangladesh Business Council Chairman Steven Kobos and Ambassador Atul Keshap, is currently on a four-day visit in Bangladesh.