Truck-auto rickshaw collision leaves AL leader dead in Sylhet

A local Awami League leader was killed and two others were injured in a head-on collision between a CNG-run auto-rickshaw and a truck at Charkhai area in Sylhet’s Beanibazar upazila on Monday night.

The deceased was identified as Fakhrul Islam, 45, son of late Rois Miah of Parkul Barabari of Rajaganj Union of Kanighat upazila of Sylhet. He was the science and technology affairs secretary of Rajaganj Union Awami League unit.

The accident occurred around 8 pm when the CNG autorickshaw collided head-on with the truck coming from the opposite direction in the Charkhai bazar area on Sylhet-Zakiganj road, leaving the trio injured, said Debdulal Dhar, officer-in-charge (OC) of Beanibazar police station.

Fakhrul died on way to the Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital. The two others are now receiving treatment at the hospital, he said.

Police recovered the body and sent it to the hospital morgue for an autopsy.

“We seized the truck and three wheeler from the spot but it’s driver managed to flee the scene,” added the officer.