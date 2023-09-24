School girl ‘kills self’ in Habiganj

A school girl reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself at Baniachong upazila in Habiganj district on Sunday morning.

The deceased was Nilima Akter, 15, daughter of Shishu Miah, a resident of Nagerkhana village of the upazila. She was a student at Baniachong Medhabikash High School.

According to police and locals, the girl committed suicide by hanging herself in her bed room in the morning.

Later, on information, police recovered the body and sent it to Habiganj District Hospital morgue for autopsy.

Baniachong Police Station officer-in-charge Abu Hanif confirmed it.