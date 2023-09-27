Australian Defence Force media team visited ISPR

Australian Defence Force (ADF) media delegation visited Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) at Dhaka Cantonment on Wednesday. The four-member media team was led by LEUT Geoffrey Long.

During the visit, the delegation interacted with ISPR officials and representatives of Defence Journalists Association of Bangladesh (DJAB) on professional skill development and other issues related to defence media.

On this occasion, Director ISPR Lt Colonel Abu Hayder Mohammad Rasheluzzaman gave his speech on the activities of ISPR, media coordination with armed forces and other issues.

Members of Defence Journalists Association of Bangladesh (DJAB) from various television and print media showcased their experience working with ISPR.

The media representatives present at this time expressed their views on future media-related activities including training and sharing experience with the Australian Defence Team to improve their skills.

Mentionable that the ADF delegation arrived in Bangladesh on September 24 and the delegation will stay in Bangladesh until October 1.