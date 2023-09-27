Tigers leave Dhaka for India

Bangladesh national cricket team have left the country to participate the ODI World Cup 2023 in India. The Tigers left Dhaka for Guwahati around 4:30 local time.

Shakib-Mushfiqur went to India on a chartered flight of Bangladesh Biman. All the team players went on the same flight.

All members of the coaching staff including head coach Chandika Hathurusingha also went with the team. Team director Khaled Mahmud Sujon also boarded the same flight.

Bangladesh will face Sri Lanka in the first warm-up match of the World Cup on Friday, September 29, at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

Tiger cricketers will get only one day before that match. Bangladesh will play the second warm-up match against England at the same stadium on October 2. After that, they will leave for Dharamshala Stadium in Himachal Pradesh.

This year’s ODI World Cup starts on October 5. Bangladesh’s first match is on October 7 against Afghanistan in Dharamsala.

Bangladesh World Cup squad:

Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto (vc), Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Mahedi Hasan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mahmudullah