Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s leadership praised at IMO for empowering women in maritime

Speakers at a high-level panel discussion ‘Empowering Women in Maritime and
Oceans Diplomacy’ praised Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s leadership to encourage
women in the maritime industry including inducting women in the marine academy.
The event was organised by Bangladesh High Commission, London at the
International Maritime Organisation (IMO) on Wednesday.
High Commissioner for Bangladesh to the UK Saida Muna Tasneem, in her capacity
of the Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to the IMO and the President of the
Women in Diplomacy Network (WDN), London chaired the discussion participated
and attended by more than 100 delegates including Ambassadors, High
Commissioners, Permanent Representatives to the IMO, senior officials and experts.
Highlighting the lower visibility of women in the global maritime industry, the High
Commissioner said that among the 1.2 million certified seafarers worldwide, women
represent only 1.28%. Similarly, women constitute only 2% of the crewing workforce
in the cruise industry.
High Commissioner Tasneem took pride on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s visionary
decision to induct women cadets at the Marine Industry, and said, “Due to the Prime
Minister's visionary leadership, over 100 female seafarers and mariners are recruited
annually for a range of roles, including Navigation Officers, Marine Engineers, and
even senior management positions such as Captain. These transformative efforts
have made a significant impact in promoting gender diversity in the traditionally
male-dominated maritime industry.”
The envoy expressed the strong commitment of the WDN to working in close
collaboration with the IMO Secretariat, fellow members of the IMO, the Women's
International Shipping and Trading Association (WISTA International), Women in
Maritime Associations (WIMAs), and leading shipping industry associations including
BIMCO to promote gender equality and to amplify the voices of women in the
maritime sector.
A documentary prepared by the Bangladesh High Commission, London on the
contribution of women mariners and seafarers in Bangladesh as well as globally was
shown at the event that drew special attention and praise from the participants.
The panellists of the high level discussion included Dorota Lost Sieminska, Director,
Legal Affairs and External Relations Division, Dr. Farah Faizal, High Commissioner
of Maldives to the UK, Sophie Kastrava, Ambassador and PR to the IMO for
Georgia, Karen-Mae Hill OBE, High Commission for Antigua and Barbuda,
Ambassador Nancy W Karigithu, Principal Secretary, State Department for Shipping
and Maritime, Kenya, Ms Maryanne Adams, Technical Adviser of Marshall Island to
IMO and Chair of IMO subcommittee on Carriage of Cargoes and Containers,
Fernanda Millicay, PR of Argentina to the IMO, Jared Banks, US PR to the IMO, Ms.
Hayat Al Yabis, APR of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; and Ms. Elizabeth Stewart , Editor
of Embassy magazine London talked at the event.