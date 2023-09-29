Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s leadership praised at IMO for empowering women in maritime

Speakers at a high-level panel discussion ‘Empowering Women in Maritime and

Oceans Diplomacy’ praised Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s leadership to encourage

women in the maritime industry including inducting women in the marine academy.

The event was organised by Bangladesh High Commission, London at the

International Maritime Organisation (IMO) on Wednesday.

High Commissioner for Bangladesh to the UK Saida Muna Tasneem, in her capacity

of the Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to the IMO and the President of the

Women in Diplomacy Network (WDN), London chaired the discussion participated

and attended by more than 100 delegates including Ambassadors, High

Commissioners, Permanent Representatives to the IMO, senior officials and experts.

Highlighting the lower visibility of women in the global maritime industry, the High

Commissioner said that among the 1.2 million certified seafarers worldwide, women

represent only 1.28%. Similarly, women constitute only 2% of the crewing workforce

in the cruise industry.

High Commissioner Tasneem took pride on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s visionary

decision to induct women cadets at the Marine Industry, and said, “Due to the Prime

Minister's visionary leadership, over 100 female seafarers and mariners are recruited

annually for a range of roles, including Navigation Officers, Marine Engineers, and

even senior management positions such as Captain. These transformative efforts

have made a significant impact in promoting gender diversity in the traditionally

male-dominated maritime industry.”

The envoy expressed the strong commitment of the WDN to working in close

collaboration with the IMO Secretariat, fellow members of the IMO, the Women's

International Shipping and Trading Association (WISTA International), Women in

Maritime Associations (WIMAs), and leading shipping industry associations including

BIMCO to promote gender equality and to amplify the voices of women in the

maritime sector.

A documentary prepared by the Bangladesh High Commission, London on the

contribution of women mariners and seafarers in Bangladesh as well as globally was

shown at the event that drew special attention and praise from the participants.

The panellists of the high level discussion included Dorota Lost Sieminska, Director,

Legal Affairs and External Relations Division, Dr. Farah Faizal, High Commissioner

of Maldives to the UK, Sophie Kastrava, Ambassador and PR to the IMO for

Georgia, Karen-Mae Hill OBE, High Commission for Antigua and Barbuda,

Ambassador Nancy W Karigithu, Principal Secretary, State Department for Shipping

and Maritime, Kenya, Ms Maryanne Adams, Technical Adviser of Marshall Island to

IMO and Chair of IMO subcommittee on Carriage of Cargoes and Containers,

Fernanda Millicay, PR of Argentina to the IMO, Jared Banks, US PR to the IMO, Ms.

Hayat Al Yabis, APR of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; and Ms. Elizabeth Stewart , Editor

of Embassy magazine London talked at the event.