Thousands suffer as pillar of a Moulvibazar bridge collapses

Inhabitants of Komolganj upazila and neighbouring areas are facing problem as vehicular traffic movement has been suspended following the collapse of a pillar of an important bridge.

The middle pillar of the bridge on the Dholai river on the Moulvibazar-Shamshernagar-Chatlapour road collapsed on September 26 evening. Accordingly, the Roads & Highways (R&H) department stopped plying of all modes of vehicles through the bridge connecting Chatlapore border check post and LC station. It is the main road from the district town to link the Chatlapore border post.

Since this is the main road for connecting the district headquarters from Komolganj upazila and neighbouring areas as well as the LC station, thousands of inhabitants of Komolganj, Kulaura and Rajnagar upazilas have fallen in trouble due to sudden suspension of vehicular movement through the busy bridge. Especially, students, office-goers, traders and others now have to travel additional ways to reach the district town spending additional money.

The authorities in an urgent notification asked all concerned to use the alternative Moulvibazar-Mirtinga Tea garden-Bhairab Bazar road.

A number of locals alleged that a group of influential people had been illegally extracting sand near the bridge using dredgers.

The border riverbank protection embankment collapsed 8 months ago in the Chaitraghat area, close to the bridge site. The R & H authority had to suspend vehicular movement for setting up a span on the bridge.

An official said that due to sliding from the approach of the old bridge, it had to be repaired twice. Now we had to suspend vehicular movement through the bridge after the sudden collapse of a pillar, he added.